Financial Focus: House passes budget resolution, Bitcoin for rent

In tonight's Financial Focus the House has passed a budget resolution that will pave the way for a COVID-19 relief bill, and one of the biggest apartment owners in Las Vegas is now letting people pay their rent in Bitcoin.

-4- POINTS.AND GAMING...BOYD UP -13- CENTS CAESARS FELL-92- CENTS IN AFTER HOURSTRADING MGM IS UP -25- CENTSLAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP ADOLLAR-64 WYNN UP MORE THAN-2- DOLLARS.RED ROCK RESORTS UP -57- CENTSTHE HOUSE PASSES A BUDGETRESOLUTION THAT WILL PAVE THEWAY...FOR A COVID- 19 RELIEF BILL.THE VOTE...218- 212...SHOWING THE PARTISAN DIVIDE...OVER THE RESOLUTION.IT HEADS TO THE SENATE NEXT.CONGRESS PLANS TO WRITE ARELIEF BILL...TO INCLUDE SOME OF PRESIDENTBIDEN'S PROMISES...INCLUDING "14- HUNDRED" DOLLARSTIMULUS CHECKS...AND "400-DOLLARS" A WEEKUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT.ONE OF THE BIGGEST APARTMENTOWNERS...IN LAS VEGAS IS NOW LETTINGPEOPLE PAY THEIR RENT....WITH "BIT- COIN".THE LAS VEGAS APARTMENTSCORPORATION....WHICH OWNS SEVERAL PROPERTIESACROSS THE VALLEY....MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT....TODAY.IT APPLIES TO RENT....AS WELL AS.....MOVE-IN FEES.THE COMPANY SAYS....RIGHT NOW....THERE ARE ONLY A FEW ESCROWSERVICES....THAT OFFER BITCOIN.....AS A FORM OF PAYMENT.BUT...THEY BELIEVE....THAT WILL CHANGE OVER TIME.NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS....LIVE AT 6-30..