Liverpool performances are not at level needed to win title - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits current performances are not at the level required to defend their title.Having gone unbeaten for almost four years at home in the league, Klopp’s side have now lost back-to-back matches at Anfield with Brighton repeating Burnley’s 1-0 victory of a fortnight ago thanks to a first Premier League goal from Steven Alzate.Liverpool have now failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984 – not the run required heading into a home game against Manchester City on Sunday.