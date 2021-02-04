Myanmar military blocks Facebook to stifle dissent

Myanmar's military blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday as they consolidate power following a coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Libby Hogan reports.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday’s coup surged..
Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images
Facebook has designated Myanmar a “temporary high-risk location” after a..