Myanmar military's main facebook page removed, accused of inciting violence| Oneindia News

A Facebook page run by the Myanmar junta's 'True News' information service was removed on Sunday after the tech giant accused it of inciting violence.

Security forces in the country have steadily increased violence against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Nobel laureate was taken into custody along with her top political allies at the start of the month, but the new regime has insisted it took power lawfully.

#MyanmarCrisis #AungSanSuuKyi #Facebook