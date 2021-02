Rihanna's morphed picture goes viral: Was she holding a Pakistani flag? | Oneindia News

A morphed picture of Rihanna holding a Pakistani flag at a stadium has gone viral on social media.

The original picture was taken during the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Rihanna posed for several pictures holding the West Indies flag while attending the match between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

#Rihanna #RihannaPakistaniFlag #RihannaFarmersProtest