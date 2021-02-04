This Day in History: Facebook Launches

February 4, 2004.

Initially called "The Facebook," the site was launched on this day by Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg.

"The Facebook" served as a social network for Harvard students to connect with their classmates.

It was based on Zuckerberg's other social media site, FaceMash, in which male students voted on the attractiveness of female students.

By the end of the first day, more than 1500 Harvard students signed up for "The Facebook.".

Today, Facebook has more than 2.8 billion users worldwide.

The platform continues to stir controversy over privacy and data sharing concerns