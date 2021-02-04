Starmer plays down reports of 'heated' row with PM

Sir Keir Starmer has played down reports of a confrontation with Boris Johnson following Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader was forced to apologise for denying having previously supported the UK remaining a member of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after Brexit.

Mr Johnson and Sir Keir were seen walking out of the Commons together following their PMQs clash and continued their conversation while standing just outside the chamber.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by the Sun, the political rivals were seen having a "heated discussion" about the Prime Minister's EMA remarks, allegedly resulting in Sir Keir being "led away" by ally and Labour whip Chris Matheson.

Sir Keir was asked about the incident on Thursday whilst visiting a vaccine centre in Hertfordshire.

"We were discussing as we went out", the Labour lead said; "that's not unusual' Report by Thomasl.

