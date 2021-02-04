ICC convicts Ugandan rebel commander of war crimes

Dominic Ongwen, a child soldier turned commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, has been convicted in The Hague of multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, rape, torture and the abduction of children.
David Doyle reports.
