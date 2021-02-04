'Ability to mix vaccine doses means more flexibility'

The ability to mix the coronavirus vaccines will lead to "more flexibility" with the rollout of the jab says a Senior Clinical Research at the Oxford Vaccine Group.

A Government-backed study is being launched to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first and second doses.

"It would mean that we could be a lot more flexible in the way that we offer vaccination to people" said Maheshi Ramasamy.

If found to be safe and successul, someone who recieves the Oxford vaccine as their first dose, for example, could have the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

It could help overcome any logistical issues vaccine deployment might face.

Report by Thomasl.

