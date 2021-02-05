Gulfport Lady Admirals vying for back-to-back 6A titles

Having graduated only three seniors from last year’s state championship roster, the Gulfport girls soccer team came into this season as a heavy favorite to go back-to-back.

- - "this team hasn't won anything.

We didn't - win a state championship.

This- team has to earn everything tha- we get.

- so we won our district, - competitive, make sure we move- forward.

And then it- was just about hey, how far can- we go in the playoffs?

Let's wi- the first game.

Now - let's win the second.

Let's see- if we can put a good game - against oak grove.

But now- that we're back in the state- championship, of course, we're- trying to make some school- history.

This will be a third - state championship if we can ge- it, but i know- - madison central, they're going- to be prepared, they're going t- be mentally - strong, too.

But i really feel- like we can definitely go up- there and make a show of it - and hopefully bring something - back down to the coast."

Madison central comes in with a- overall record... of 11-3-2.- - now here's the full schedule of- gulf coast teams vying for a- gold- ball, on saturday... and we're- gonna go in chronological - order... so bear with me here..- class i title game... st.

- patrick - girls... taking on st.- andrew's... noon kick-off, at - clinton high- school.

- boys 4-a title game... st.- stanislaus and ripley... 2 p-m- start, from madison central hig- school... followed by the - girls 5-a title game... east- central and lafayette... 4 p-m- start... also from madison- central.- meanwhile... in the 6-a girls - game... gulfport and madison- central... another 4 o'clock- start... back at clinton.

- and finally... 5-a boys game...- long beach and center hill... 6- p-m... back at