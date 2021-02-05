Walker S01E04 Don’t Fence Me In

Walker 1x04 "Don’t Fence Me In" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation.

Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away.

Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover.

The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T.

Kretchmer (#104).

Original airdate 2/11/2021.