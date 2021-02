Impostor syndrome: 'I feel like I don't deserve my success'

What's it like to live with the feeling that despite your achievements you're not enough?

How do you cope with the voice in your head that keeps holding you back?

A social media influencer and a corporate professional share their stories of overcoming impostor syndrome in India, a country where it is often seen as "taboo" to seek help.

Reporter: Medhavi Arora Filming and editing: Shaad Midhat and Saraskanth TK