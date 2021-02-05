TikTok divided over 'excessive' makeup hack

A new makeup trend on TikTok has users applying excessive foundation to their faces in an attempt to look completely flawless.Meredith Duxbury is credited with kicking the trend off on TikTok.As insane and over-the-top as it may seem, the final product does make Duxbury’s skin look particularly smooth and poreless.In one of Duxbury’s videos, she gave a slowed, step-by-step breakdown of her foundation process.Many TikTokers absolutely lost their mind over the video.“You don’t need that much!” one said.

“She’s rubbing it in like moisturizer…” another wrote, stunned.But others defended Duxbury, pointing out that the final look is smooth and matches her skin perfectly.Some makeup aficionados outside of TikTok, however, can’t stand the trend