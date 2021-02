Martin Lewis urges people to compare energy prices

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis urges customers on standard tariffs to do an online comparison of their energy prices "right now" and "switch to the cheapest deal".

Around 15 million households will be paying more for their energy bill from April, after regulators hiked the price cap.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn