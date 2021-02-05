Farmers’ Protest: ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 | All you need to know

Protesting farmers have called for a three-hour, all-India 'Chakka Jam' on February 06.

Farmers’ Unions have promised that the ‘Chakka Jam’ would be peaceful and outside Delhi.

The Congress party has extended its support to the ‘Chakka Jam’.

The ‘Chakka Jam’ will be held nationwide from 12 noon to 3pm.

National and state highways will be blocked and farmers said they will provide food and water to those stuck at ‘Chakka Jam’.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no 'Chakka Jam' in Delhi.

“We have been protesting peacefully and the 'Chakka Jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6.

There will be no ‘Chakka Jam’ anywhere in Delhi.” Meanwhile, Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements at border areas.

