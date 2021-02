Travellers at Heathrow Airport react to new hotel quarantine

Travellers at London's Heathrow Airport have reacted to the government's new Covid travel rules for UK and Irish citizens.

From February 15, those who come to the UK from a country on the travel ban list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days.

Report by Jonesia.

