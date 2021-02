This is my favourite format: Bumrah on playing maiden test in India

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, despite being in the Indian side for well over three years now, played his maiden test match in the country on February 05 against England.

The right-hand sensation took two wickets even as the English team managed to end the first day on a comfortable score of 263/3.

Asked about playing his first test match in India, Bumrah said there's no bigger motivation for him than to play test match for India, and called the five-day match his favourite format.