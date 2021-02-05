Kamala Harris Casts First Tie-Breaking Vote on COVID Relief Package Budget Resolution

The Vice President cast her first-ever tie-breaking vote on a budget resolution for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Harris declared the amendment adopted at 5:30 a.m.

On Friday.

The resolution is a key step to fast-tracking the passage of Biden’s plan.

Though Democrats technically have the majority with the Vice President’s vote, Harris has implied she hopes her trips to the Senate Chamber are limited.

The goal is to not have to pass everything with 51 votes.

If they're going to be votes in the Senate where the outcome isn't known ... She basically has to stay in DC.

International trips, national trips to small businesses or wherever -- that can't really be happening, which is a new dynamic they're going to have to deal with.

The Vice President has said that the Biden administration aims for "common ground" on legislation through bipartisanship