Impress Your Valentine with The Ultimate Cheese Board

Wine and cheese make the perfect pair.

The saltiness combined with sweet, rich flavors delight the taste buds.

For some, the perfect wine and cheese pairings can become a magical experience.

Tracey Shepos Cenami gets to help create those moments for a living.

She's the Chef and Cheese Specialist at Jackson Family Wines and knows what it takes to leave a lasting impression.

"My job is to find the perfect pairings, find that right cheese to go with the right wine, so you have the best experience and you're going to remember that cheese and wine," says Tracey.

What better time to make the ultimate cheese board than Valentine's Day?

Tracey encourages people to have fun and try different cheeses when making ...