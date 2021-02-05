Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 5, 2021

Impress Your Valentine with The Ultimate Cheese Board

Credit: Localish
Duration: 05:23s 0 shares 1 views
Impress Your Valentine with The Ultimate Cheese Board
Impress Your Valentine with The Ultimate Cheese Board

Wine and cheese make the perfect pair.

The saltiness combined with sweet, rich flavors delight the taste buds.

For some, the perfect wine and cheese pairings can become a magical experience.

Tracey Shepos Cenami gets to help create those moments for a living.

She's the Chef and Cheese Specialist at Jackson Family Wines and knows what it takes to leave a lasting impression.

"My job is to find the perfect pairings, find that right cheese to go with the right wine, so you have the best experience and you're going to remember that cheese and wine," says Tracey.

What better time to make the ultimate cheese board than Valentine's Day?

Tracey encourages people to have fun and try different cheeses when making ...

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Impress Your Valentine with The Ultimate Cheese Board instantly.

You might like