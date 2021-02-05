COVID-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest

A new study has found that COVID-19 patients who suffer cardiac arrest have a higher probability of dying in comparison to those who are not infected with it.

Women particularly have a nine times higher chance of dying due to the same reason.

According to research published in the 'European Heart Journal', the study from Sweden included 1946 people who suffered a cardiac arrest out of hospital (OHCA) and 1080 who suffered one in hospital (IHCA) between 1 January and 20 July.

During the pandemic phase of the study, COVID-19 was involved in at least 10 per cent of all OHCAs and 16 per cent of IHCAs.

Coronavirus patients who had an OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days.

None of these patients had been discharged alive from the hospital by the time the study was written in October 2020.

Many had died and the rest were still being treated in hospital.