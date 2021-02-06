Tennesseans ready to bet big on the big game this Super Bowl Sunday

Tennessee has raked in millions from online sports betting revenue and some expect to bring in more after Super Bowl Sunday.
You can catch the game on NewsChannel5, but some fans say they’re just as interested in the game behind the game.
Tennessee has raked in millions from online sports betting revenue and some expect to bring in more after Super Bowl Sunday.
You can catch the game on NewsChannel5, but some fans say they’re just as interested in the game behind the game.
WEEK.THEN WE WILL HAVE A RAIN ANDSNOW COMBINATION BY WEDNESDAYAND THURSDAY.
Celestino's Pizza on East Avenue says it is gearing up for a busy weekend.
The Bucs signed kicker Ryan Succop as a free agent this offseason, and the move paid off. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" has made more..