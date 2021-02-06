The Locker Room: Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals

And with that, we say good evening to you..

No boys high school basketball games tonight..

But pete, we've got a full slate of postseason girls hoops to get to... yeah, 17 games to be exact... of course the state tournament tipped off earlier this week..

Tonight, teams all across northeast indiana trying to punch their tickets to sectional championship saturday...???yeah it's win or go home... and we begin in class 4-a..

Sectional six at columbia city..

Host eagles taking on homestead...???late first quarter... molly stock... pure on the corner triple try... that breaks a deadlock at seven... homestead up three after one...???they'd build on that lead in the second... stock again..

Other corner same result... nine of her 12 coming in the first half..

That caps a 4-minute, 11-nothing run...???c city would respond before half... that's madison woodward inside for two of her five... it's an eight point game at half... ???second half... homestead came out firing... that's ali stephens from the top of the arc..

Make it a 13 point ballgame...???c city would do their best to hang around... rebekah marshall... beautiful step through for two of her game high 13... cuts the deficit to ten....???but they could never get closer than that... stephens... again from the corner... three of her 11...???homestead wins 45-33... they're back on to the sectional title game for the third straight season... 3 the spartans will get the winner of the nightcap between south side and huntington north... and it was the archers throwing the first punch tonight... ball finds its way to jas combs... the rattles home the three... she had 11... south side up four... later in the first.... another strike from downtown... this time courtesy of annika davis.... 11 for the freshman... archers up 11-3 after the first...vikings would find some life in the second... that's katelynn arnold with the feed to taylor double for the deuce... she had a team high 20.... huntington north would trail by just eight at half... and that's the final margin... south side wins 53-45.... olivia smith a game high 25... they'll see homestead for the sectional title at 7-30 tomorrow... ???staying in class 4-a... we make our way up to waterloo... 4-a #6 carroll taking on east noble in early game at dekalb tonight..???chargers beat the knights twice in the regular season..

Both were blowouts, and this game wasn't any different than the first two... off the steal, navaeh jackson feeds taylor fordyce for two of her team-high 16..

???moments later... it's fordyrce feeding saint francis signee emily parrett for two more... that puts the chargers up 28 early in the third quarter..???and mark redding's group ain't letting up... later in the thrid... another nice find by fordyce... jackson knocks down the triple... three of her 12 points on the night..???and then you're gonna see the other jackson getting in on the action..

Navaeh feeding sister saniya..

She finishes in double figures as well... 11 for sinaya..???as carroll cruises... 69-35 your final... it's the chargers' 19th straight win..

3 ???nevaeh kinda stole our thunder there... chargers move on to play the snider panthers, provided that the panthers can take care of business against northrop in the late game tonight..???and snider got off to a pretty good start... freshman sensation jordyn poole with three of her team-high 26 points...???bruins come right back though... off the missed layup, no one boxes out amanda thatcher..

And no one guards her either... thatcher cans a three..

She finished with 10..

???tiauna white had 31, but even that wasn't enough... another freshman, tia phinezy, scoring down 3 3 sectional 4 at goshen... warsaw looking to get back to the sectional title game facing northridge...tight all night... kacilyn krebs drills the three ball....northridge answers... brylee forman steps in to the short jumper....back the other way... that's kensie ryman hitting the trey ball...then... it's krebs... attacking the rack again for two more... warsaw goes on to win a tight one... 36-28.... rematch with penn in sectional title tomorrow... ???we bump down to class 3a... third ranked garrett the host of sectional 21... railroaders taking on woodlan tonight..

???garrett's been playing some really good basketball as of late..

And that continued in the first quarter of this one... nataley armstrong with the swipe and score there..

Railroaders up nine after one..

???woodlan goes on a mini run to start the second quarter... warriors out and running... dakota krohn with the nice touch pass to avah smith for the duece... cuts the deficit to five..???but that's about as close as the warriors would get for the rest of the night... faith owen led all scorers with 22... you see walk into the wide open three there..???and then it's taylor gerke cleaning up the morgan ostrowski miss for two more... ???railroaders roll, 50-28... ???so garrett will compete for a sectional title tomorrow night..

The question now is... who will they play?

It'll be either angola or dwenger..

???and when we pick this one up early third quarter, it's looking like it's gonna be angola... hanna knoll knocks down three of her 10 points..

Puts the hornets up by 14..

???still a lot of time left though... bishop dwenger trying to battle back... lexi linder gives it up, relocates, gets it back and bangs a corner three... deficit down to 11..???but angola had all the answers tonight... off the inbound, tyrah stillman snakes into the lane and scores with the left... ???and then you're gonna see knoll... they try to double team her and the central michigan signee makes em pay... out to lauren leach, who connects from the long line... leach finishes with a team-high 15..???hornets win, 53-37... they'll meet garrett for a third time this season tomorrow night... to norwell... class 3-a sectional 23....norwell taking on the heritage patriots.first quarter action,... great designed play to skyla tomasek for the layup.... and it was all knights from the start.... couple posessions later ball finds mackinzie toliver for three.....but heritage would find some life..... nice drive by claire bickel... kicks it to schelby schane for the jumper...but this one all norwell thanks to maiah shelton.... the senior able to knock down the jumper on the foul line...the bethel commit goes off for a gane high 36 points... like a young julius randle.as the knights cruise in to the sectional final with the 81-31 win.... other side of the bracket... the bellmont squaws taking on the eastern comets.... this one all squaws....third quarter when we pick this one up.... you see faith morris hits the three there.and if one is good two is better for the junior on back to back posessions.... she lead all scores with 16.....and bellmont continued to roll.... here off the scramble for the rebound.... nice bounce pass from morgan shifferly to kayla heckman for the duece.squaws cruise tonight... 65-21 the final... they'll see norwell for the sectional crown tomorrow... class 3a sectionals in wawasee as lakeland takes on west noble- lankeland defeated central noble on tuesday to advance to face west noblewho had a by-we start in the 4th quarter tied at 38lakelands peyton hartspugh with the 3-- lakers take the lead----west noble responds- lillian mast drive it and banks it - tied at 41---13 seconds on the clock-hartsough sends it to madison keil for the 3- to defeat west noble!lakeland wins 49-47!

Staying in class 3a - in the wawasee sectional... defending state champions northwood met tippy valley.the gym was loud and rowdy for tonights game-we start in the 1st quartersydney wagner to corinna stiles for the 3- vikings take teh lead--- kendall miller sends it to alea minnich for the lay up- viklings still leading by 4---- sideny wagner takes it in the paint for the lay up- vikings up by 6---alea minnich nails both of hger free thjrowsnorthwood wins 62-61 in ot!

Jay county 65, yorktown 55... izzy rodgers 28, madison dirksen 20will face hamilton heights for sectional title..

And sectional 36 is about as wide open as you can get... yeah, no ranked teams..

No real clear favorite..

But three teams that all have a legit shot at the crown.

Bluffton trying to win its third sectional in four years..

Adams central attempting to go back-to-back..

And then there's host eastside, which is hoping to end it's five- year title drought and hoist the trophy on its home floor... ???the blazers and the jets doing battle up in butler tonight... ???and this one was a battle... the blazers, came out blazing hot..

Early in the first, sullivan kessler, hands the ball off to, presumably her sister skyelar, who doesn hesitate to give it right back, sullivan, she pops the three ball from the corner and eastside goes up 7to 2???a few plays later, eastside showing some strength in the paint.

Kessler pulls up for the long two, misses, but teammate allyson king comes down with the rebound..

The put back go, but the second one does.

Blazers increase their lead to eight.

???but a momentum shift saw adams central start to make a come back... carly black, she drills the three to cut that lead down to just two points... ???but i simply wasn enough, blazers led by sull game high r 25 points, go on to win 55 to 43 the final.... just talked to them, first of all i said hey this is fun, isn it?

And it is, and we just needed to calm down.

We were right where we wanted to be, we had a lead, and we just needed to protect the ball and take care of things and do our job, and get it done.

Staying focused all day.

School got canceled, so we were all just texting the basketball group chat, getting each other hyped and just stay ng focused all day.

It exciting, you know?

First sectional championship appee all , so we excie going to celebrate tonight, but get other half of the bracket in sectional thirty six featured bluffton taking on busco tonight and it was a tight game almost all the way through...early in the second, lady tigers up by 1, able to break the full court press.... ball makes its way to elayna kitt, who drives through two defenders to get the bucket to fall, they extend their lead to three.a little bit later on, churubusco trying to claw their way back.... cara debolt at the top of the arc, she drains the three ball to bring the lady eagles within one.

Later on... another triple try from busco.... this time it's mariah hosted who hoists it home for three of her game high 20....but bluffton proved too tough tonight... zoe barger... with two of her team high 16 on the night.... tigers win this one 51-38.... they'll see eastside for the sectional title at 7-30 tomorrow night... they get the winner of laville & prairie heights.---- lancers kept it close in the first half, but alayna boots his a buzzer-beater3 to end the half and take some momentum with the panthers.

-----healyn kwiatkowski does her best to claw laville back into it with a drive tothe bucket.------but the panthers leave no doubt in the second half.

Caylee bachelor fights sometraffic in the paint to get the points.prairie heights wins 52-38.

And fairfield with the home court advantage... as the falcons are the sectional hosts.-----and they made themselves right at home from beyond the arc.

Brooke sanchez firesoff one of the falcons many 1st quarter 3's------ lions try doing some of the same with the the triple from ellia foster.------an early run by fairfield puts this out of reach quick though, brea garber stopsfor the jumper on her drive to the bucketas the falcons win it 51-32 manchester 58, lewis cass 48... will face rochester... to class 1a we go... sectional 51 at fremont..

Blackhawk christian taking on hamilton...and this one was all braves tonight... lily helmuth left alone... she cans the three ball....next trip down the floor... that's hallie kramer from just inside the long line... that puts blackhawk up five...and they kept their foot on the gas from there... they force the turnover... on the break... hailee kline..

Game high 13 from her..

She dishes off to helmuth for three more of her 12...blackhawk rolls to the sectional title game with the 94-12 win... so the braves will get the winner of the early game between bethany christian and fremont....and this one was the definition of back and forth tonight... fourth quarter... eagles up a point... jada rhonehouse the dish off to katie berlew for the bucket..

Fremont up three...other end... the bruins answer.... mariah stoltzfus... the freshman with ice in her veins... buries the three... we're all tied up... later in the quarter... fremont up three... berlew at the line... she sinks the first... fremont goes up four....she would miss the second... zoe willems would come down and hit a three to cut the lead to one...but the clock would run out... fremont pulls off the upset... 37-36... eagles move on... north miami 59, southern wells 47northfield 82, lakeland christian 29.... alright time for our last break of the night...