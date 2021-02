Sound of Music's Christopher Plummer no more | Tribute to a legend | Oneindia News

Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer of The Sound of Music fame has died aged 91 years.

He is best remembered world over for his role as captain Von Trapp in the super hit 1965 musical opposite Julie Andrews.

Bollywood movie Parichay was inspired by The Sound of Music.

