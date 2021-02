Delhi metro stations to avoid amid farmers Chakka jam | Oneindia News

The nationwide chakka jam by farmers to protest against the Centre's farm laws began Saturday afternoon; The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations ahead of the farmers raod block which is supposed to exclude Delhi; BJP national president JP Nadda will kickstart the party's poribartan yatra today ahead of the Assembly elections in the state to be held in the summer.

All this and more news at 2 pm.

