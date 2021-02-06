Farmers' stir: Security tightened, many metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam

Delhi Police has deployed additional security in view of 'chakka jam' called by farmers.

Police intensified vigil at city borders to deal with situation arising out of 'chakka jam’.

Protesting farmers have called for a three-hour nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6.

Around 50,000 police personnel, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region.

Police said that at least 12 metro stations across Delhi have also been put on alert.

Police will monitor content on social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours.

This comes after Republic Day violence that had left over 500 security personnel injured.

Farmers agitating against Centre's three farm laws are set to block roads and highways from 12 noon to 3pm in a bid to intensify protest.