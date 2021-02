Arjun Tendulkar registers himself for the IPL 2021 auction at the base price of 20 Lakhs Rupees

Arjun Tendulkar son of Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has registered himself for the IPL 2021 auction at the entry-level 20 lakh price bracket.

Arjun Tendulkar made his domestic debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai.

He managed to get a decent tournament.

Sreeshanth also has registered himself for the season as he returns after his 7 years ban to play cricket.

