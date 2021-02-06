Ben Stokes credits England captain Joe Root for making batting look easy

Ben Stokes admitted Joe Root makes even him “feel pretty rubbish” after watching the England captain’s latest double century grind down India.Root continued his imperious form on day two in Chennai, finishing with 218 to take his tally this year to 644 in just five innings.It was the fifth time Root had passed 200 for his country – only Wally Hammond has done so more frequently – and his second time in recent weeks, following a similarly mammoth effort in Galle.Stokes’ achievements with the bat over the past couple of years mean he need not stand in awe of anyone and he added a typically punchy 82 in England’s formidable score of 555 for eight.But while he traded blows with the bowling attack in a thrilling passage of play, Root progressed with enough serenity to leave his vice-captain open-mouthed.“He makes us all feel pretty rubbish with how easy he makes batting look,” said Stokes.“That’s pretty much where he is at the moment, he makes everyone else around him look not very good.“He’s in phenomenal form and making things look very, very easy.

The way he plays spin – dominates spin – is incredible to watch.“I don’t think we’ve had an England batsman ever play spin the way he does.

He’s got an answer and an option for everything that is thrown at him.

It’s just a delight to watch him at the moment.”