Nine dead and dozens missing after broken glacier floods Indian power plants

Indian authorities have launched a search operation after part of a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams and damaging a number of homes.At least nine people were killed and 140 others were missing.A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, damaging the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga hydropower projects.The Rishiganga hydropower plant was destroyed, while the Dhauliganga hydropower plant was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.Both are on the Alaknanda River, which flows from the Himalayan mountains to the Ganges River.