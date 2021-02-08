Skip to main content
Monday, February 8, 2021

MADD wants meeting with Chiefs leadership after crash involving assistant coach injures child

Credit: KMBC
Duration: 01:15s 0 shares 1 views
Mothers Against Drunk Driving has requested a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs organization after two children were injured in a crash that involved Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid.

MOTHERS AGAINST DRIVING WHO AREASKING FOR A MEETING WITH THECHIEFS.EMILY: MORE THAN $200,000 HASBEEN RAISED FOR THE GIRL CLEANEDTO LIFE AFTER A CRASH INVOLVINGCHIEFS ASSISTANT COACH BRITTREID.

