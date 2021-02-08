The Weeknd: un show impressionnant pour la mi-temps du Super Bowl!

The Weeknd a offert un show incroyable lors du Super Bowl, pour la mi-temps très convoitée sponsorisée par Pepsi!
La star était soutenue par une chorale impressionnante!
The Weeknd wowed at the Super Bowl as he took over the stands for the Pepsi half-time show, backed by a massive choir.
The Weeknd brings Vegas-style showmanship and velvety vocals to a breakneck Super Bowl halftime show.