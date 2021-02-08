The Weeknd wore a custom Givenchy red suit jacket dripping in crystals for his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show set.
The Weeknd rocked a Givenchy suit jacket dripping in crystals for the Super Bowl Halftime show
Credit: Bang Media International LimitedDuration: 02:06s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Super Bowl 2021 halftime show memes: The Weeknd's hall of mirrors
Upworthy
-
14 Celebrities Praised The Weeknd For His "Epic" Super Bowl Halftime Show
Upworthy
-
Super Bowl LV highlights and halftime show
CBS News
-
The Weeknd Super Bowl halftime show: 5 very important questions about full-face bandages and that gold maze
Washington Post