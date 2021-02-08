Doctor and nurse from Mosaic Life Care among thousands of healthcare workers at Super Bowl

Meant many fans were forced to watch the super bowl at home... the nfl limited the number of fans in the stadium to only 22-thousand -- and two of those fans are from right here in st.

Joseph.

They were part of 75-hundred healthcare workers who were treated to a super bowl weekend for their efforts in fighting covid-19.

Kq2s ron johnson caught-up with both mosaic life care workers who scored tickets to the game: <<super bowl sunday was a bit of a whirlwind for two mosaic life care healthcare workers.

I think the word for me would be surreal.

Doctor louis jamtgaard and nurse pat howard were just two of the lucky thousands of healthcare workers that got a front row seat to see the chiefs in tampa for super bowl 55.

This exceeds my wildest dreams you know.

Of course the weather in sunny tampa florida they said was a welcome change.

Woke up this morning it was like 6 degrees and when we landed it was 72 degrees here.

But what was just as welcoming was the celebratory atmosphere super bowl events provide.

Especially after such a tough year.

Both of us have been in the thick of it with covid and this is my first time really leaving the kansas city area since all this started.

Their hard work on the frontlines of the pandemic not going unnoticed by the nfl as it honored them along with thousands of healthcare workers across the country at the big game.

You see thousands of people here just enjoying themselves and having a good time and we're trying to celebrate some of the small successes we've had.

A once in a lifetime opportunity for those fighting everyday to save lives, here at home.

It's really nice that the nfl did something to support all the healthcare heroes and i'm just very grateful.

Of the 22-thousand people at the game, 75-hundred were healthcare workers.