Daily Dividend Report: RTX,ALLE,ZION,GPN,R

6, the company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of 47.5 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock.

The dividend will be payable on Mar.

25, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb.

26, 2021.

RTX, formerly United Technologies, has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Allegion, a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company - representing a 13-percent increase from 2020 and the company's seventh consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

"Allegion remains committed to driving shareholder value, and our board supports our plan to return cash to shareholders with an annual rate of dividend increase above our annual earnings growth rate," said David D.

Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO.

"This latest dividend increase conveys our confidence in the company's efficient cash flow generation.

It also demonstrates the continued execution of a flexible and balanced capital allocation strategy." The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

Zions Bancorporation announced today that its board of directors authorized a common stock share repurchase for the first quarter of 2021 of up to $50 million.

The Zions board of directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021 and also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $1.5 billion.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021.

This is Ryder's 178th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 44 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.