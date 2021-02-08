Bitcoin Prices Soar After Tesla Reveals $1.5 Billion Stake in Cryptocurrency .
On Monday, Bitcoin’s price soared 15 percent higher, spiking at around $44,000.
The cryptocurrency’s sharp jump was due to Tesla’s same-day announcement that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said they did so to create “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” .
Tesla also said that in the future, they “expect” to invest in digital assets and accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
We expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.
, Tesla, via CNBC.
According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Tesla’s investment will have a “ripple effect” across the globe.
[Their stake] will have a ripple effect across corporations around the global … [It is a] potential game changing move for the use of bitcoin from a transactional perspective, Dan Ives, via CNBC.
Tesla’s investment is just the latest sign that cryptocurrency is becoming widely embraced.
Fidelity Investments, Square and PayPal announced last year that they would allow their customers to utilize the digital asset.