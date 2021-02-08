Aaron Rodgers Reveals Engagement in NFL MVP Acceptance Speech

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered an acceptance speech on Saturday after being named 2020 MVP of the NFL.

It is the third time he’s been honored as the most valuable NFL player.

During his virtual speech, Rodgers said it was an “honor” to win and that 2020 was filled with “some amazing memorable moments.”.

2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments.

180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, Aaron Rodgers, via 'PEOPLE'.

Rodgers surprised everyone when he went on to reveal that he “got engaged,” thanking his “fiancée” for her support.

‘PEOPLE’ confirmed just days before the NFL Honors event that Rodgers has been dating actress Shailene Woodley.

According to an unnamed source, Rodgers seems “very happy” with Woodley.

Not much is known about their relationship, but in a September 2020 interview on the ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ Rodgers spoke about his “new and increased love of life.”.

There's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable … That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love.

And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy, Aaron Rodgers, via 'PEOPLE'.

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick, a former race car driver.

The pair was together for two years before splitting in July 2020.