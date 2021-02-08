Modern Persuasion Movie trailer

MODERN PERSUASION is a fun, sexy and modern telling of Jane Austen's "Persuasion." Wren Cosgrove (Alicia Witt: Orange is the New Black) is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic who, after rising to the top of the corporate ladder, finds herself coming home every night to her cat.

When her firm is hired by Owen Jasper (Shane McRae: Sneaky Pete), "the man who got away," long-lost feelings are stirred, giving Wren a second chance at true love.

Modern Persuasion Movie trailer HD - Romantic Comedy Starring Alicia Witt