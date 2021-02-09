11pm Mitch McConnell Impeachment Agreement 02.08.2021

SENATE LEADERS, IN WASHINGTON D-C, NOW HAVE AN AGREEMENT, FOR THE RULES... OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SECOND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL.

senate leaders, in washington d-c, now have an agreement, for the rules... of former president trump's second impeachment trial.

Lawmakers will vote on the rules tomorrow before the trial begins.

Republican senate minority leader, mitch mcconnell, from kentucky, talked about the agreement on the senate floor today.

Mitch mcconnell (r) senate minority leader "first madam president, i'm pleased that leader schumer and i were able to reach an agreement on a fair process and estimated timeline for the upcoming senate trial."

The rules would give impeachment managers, and trump's lawyers, up to 16 hours each to present their cases and create the option for a debate..

