Police fire water cannon at protesters in Myanmar

Large protests against the military coup continue in major cities across Myanmar despite the restrictions on public gatherings and curfew instituted by the government.
CNN’s Paula Hancocks reports.
Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air on Tuesday to disperse demonstrations against the ruling..
Police fired a water cannon at protesters in the Myanmar capital on Monday as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of..