Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad, what did he says outside Parliament| Oneindia News

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose Rajya Sabha term ends on February 15, said that he'll miss everybody, right from the gatekeeper of the Parliament to those inside the chamber, the chairman, the secretariat and all members of the Parliament.

Today Rajya Sabha bid farewell to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

