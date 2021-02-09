Watch: Chinook helicopters in action during India-US 'Yudh Abhyas 20'

India and US soldiers participated in a joint military exercise, ‘Yudh Abhyas 20’ on Tuesday.

The US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves participation of around 500 soldiers.

Training commenced with expert academic challenges and professional development workshops.

‘Yudh Abhyas 20’ is an annual bilateral joint exercise between Indian Army and US Army.

The 16th edition of 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The second day of ‘Yudh Abhyas 20’ also saw Chinook helicopters in action.

Chinook is an American twin-engined, tandem-rotor and heavy-lift helicopter.

Indian Air Force had inducted four Chinook heavy-lift choppers in 2019.

The joint military exercise aims to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations.

The Indo-US joint military training exercise will go on till February 21.