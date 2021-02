Glacier burst: Rescue teams working day-night, saving lives is biggest challenge, says Pokhriyal

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on February 09, the Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on Uttarakhand glacier disaster.

Pokhriyal said, "Teams of Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and SDRF are working day-night amid challenging situations to rescue people.

Saving lives is the biggest challenge right now.

Search is underway for missing people." "206 people were missing, of which 31 bodies have been found," he added.