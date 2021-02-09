Chris Hopkins VP of Barnett & Company discusses Bitcoin and Robinhood/Game Stop

Let's just add as we enter read your a lot of the things that we all need to know about.

Chris hopkins from barnett and company joining us

Are you doing today i'm doing very well and if we have time towards the end of the segment will talk about why so vitally important to you ... , so make sure it's not up for that.

Chris over the past two or three weeks we have heard that point that coined the coin is going to stop, stop it going game stop what is up with both of them.

Can you spell bubble that is two sides of this of course is the point.

First the coin for people who don't know this is what's called a crypto currency is artificial and immediately called the currency, but it only exists inside a computer on rhythm so you think about once upon a time, our money was gold coins.

It had an intrinsic value as it price of gold changes and we started printing paper money and eventually quit backing itself.

Paper money has no value other than what we say it's worth, i because is guaranteed by the us government we have some confidence and it's what tends to be stable.

The coin on the other hand is worth whatever somebody will pay for and it fluctuates wildly, 30, 40, sent over the course of a week or tw so that's the first thing to understand.

I why is in the new lately is tesla yesterday bough one $.5 billion worth ... coin and announced they're going to accept bit coin is a method of payment on the tesla cars so how does that affect us.

Well, it's let's think about if you were going to buy a tesla and you signed a contract last january 28, $50,000 and then you want to pick it up today and yo had to go turn your dollars and a bit coin a car would cost you 70 well that's how volatility sucks the debate right now is is is actually going to be a currency at some time or is thi just purely speculation answer.

We don't really know short term.

This is not a safe ... investment vehicle, though correct, you know, it's up ... 4000% over the last three years it is right now it's purely spe it tonight and and you can catch an air pocket lose 3040% of you value quite easily.

Now you kno it's there's support building among institutional investors, but there are some downsides to it.

It's it's anonymous so it's it's actually a favorite vehicl of people for money, money laundering and criminal activit system is a lot to be determined when is for the average investor you want to play around with a little bit coin, but it is not an investment.

It's surely speculative, and for mos of us it's best just to keep your fingers on, i very quickly game stop.

We've seen that at the top of the financial pages also for the weeks why game stop what makes it the hot thing right now.

Ron says it will meet two answers robin hood and social media self robin hood for those who don't always is a is a stop broker that you download on your phone is an app you can even call somebody and talk to him, but they have zero commissions robin hood was the first broker not to charge commission self.

There's a huge community of people trading relatively small amounts on robin hood, will they all got together on red on this bulletin board and they started promoting game stop stop for those who know what that is.

It's it's a store down at the mall that sells new and used video games so it's not like it's some whizbang high-tech company in the stock was $20 a share wealth.

After all this pumping on reddit in these bulletin boards.

The stock went to $482.

So i hope you got in at 20 chip got out, it's a problem is now it's back down 80, 85% of cours it's going to go back to 20 if not lower ... .

So what happens as usual is people who come into don't really know what they're doing and up losing their grocery money when it's all said and like so many of these stocks flareup again can be hot one minute and well below zero.

The next only a few seconds left.

Congratulations on heart my you got 30 seconds to tell us why february and heart month is so special to chris hawk ... well come up on two years ago i was the recipient of a heart transplant.

You will heart is a very well result in a heart heart transplant right and down, and as a matter of fact, i woul not of made it to the initial line headed not been for the work ... in the last 20 years at the gender gardens so delighted to hear that and beyond today.

Can't say enough good things about them.

They got me to the point where i could could get that work done.

I'm currently serving as a board member of th american heart association here in chattanooga and happy to do so help give some back short to that i have received from all that research that i can say chris is not just a lie.

He is thriving.

Thanks to the folks a chi versus always good to see you and above that graduation.

Thanks so much chip.

Again, the chi memorial heart institute folks joining us here in just a moment.

