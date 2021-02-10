Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 37 new deaths, positivity rate continues to drop

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 15.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days and 37 new deaths compared to yesterday's report.

For the latest from state and county health officials visit ktnv.com/Covid19Tracker.

IN NEVADA...AS THE TEST POSITIVITY RATE....CONTINUES TO DROP.....THE DEATH TOLL IS GOINGUP.... BY -37-.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANDHUMAN SERVICES IS REPORTING...THE RATE AT....-15- POINT -3- PERCENT.OFFICIALS ALSO SAY...THERE ARE -5- HUNDRED -48- NEWCASES....IN THE PAST -24- HOURS.FOR MORE...ON THE STATE'S NUMBERS...HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE....K-T-N-V DOT COM.

