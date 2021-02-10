James Clemens beats Bob Jones

Win 52 to 45.

Now to bob jones and james clemens... adeline barnes tosses it out to emariah grant who sinks a three jordyn fields passes it to grant again who first examines the court... best option is herself..

She throws it up for another three points competitive game all around between these two rivals... james clemens brings it down the court, passes it around to jazmyn jackson who makes her way in for a layup james clemens will go on to win 59