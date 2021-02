McCarran Airport shares tips for traveling with diamond ahead of Valentine's Day

MONTH -- MCCARRAN AIRPORT HASSOME TIPS IF YOU ARE TRAVELINGWITH THE DIAMOND.THEY POSTED THIS TO TWITTERTHIS MORNING.IF YOU ARE TAVELING WITH A RING-- T-S-A SAYS KEEP IT WITH YOU.YOU CAN ALSO ASK T-S-A OFFICERSTO SCREEN YOU PRIVATELY SO THESURPRISE ISN'T SPOILED.MARRIEDAND "WALLET HUB" RELEASING ALIST OF THE BEST PLACES TO GETMARRIED THIS YEAR -- LAS