People Everywhere Are Reporting Vivid and Strange COVID-19 Dreams

[film projector whirring][piano note playing][static crackling]- [Dreamer 1] I had a dreamthat I was in a concert venue.I don't know why, but it like transformedinto like a really hot, busy GAP.I could see clothes andpeople strewn about,people rummaging around, like, big piles.And then I realized thatI wasn't wearing a mask.And it was that feeling oflike, I am naked in public,oh shit.[light music]- [Dreamer 2] Since the pandemic,I've had a lot vivid dreams.- [Dreamer 3] There was likeall these giant dinosaurs.- [Dreamer 4] Literally, the Wiggles.- [Dreamer 5] Since I'vegotten, like, more sleep,they've definitely been more clear.- [Dreamer 6] Like, ahalf-human-half-giraffe.- [Dreamer 7] Fires and demons everywhere.- [Dreamer 8] Since wedon't have a realistic imageof virus particles, therewere invisible monsters.- [Dreamer 9] I had thisone dream where I was taskedto find two radioactivelizards before anyone else doesto save the town.They're like a pair sorta like,they're like, you now,boyfriend-girlfriend lizards.But, they're like really powerful.- [Dreamer 10] I was in this big hotelwhich had rented out dozensof rooms for some big party.This kid, he wants us all to have an orgy.And then suddenly, I realizedthere are hundreds of peoplein these rooms andthere's a global pandemic.We're all going, yes, exactly.We're all going to die.- [Dreamer 11] I was undergroundand I was making some sourdough.And there was, like, these higher beings,like, authority figuresthat were kind of walkingaround the classroom tomake sure that we're makingthe sourdough right.And then somehow, itstarts getting real mushyand turning into this paint.There was a bad energy about it.Like, you felt like youcouldn't do anything wrong.- [Dreamer 12] We were beingled out of a school busby a group of peoplewho were wearing somesort of hazard suits.- [Dreamer 13] There was, like,an old lady and an old man.It was almost like I wastrying to get into the dream,but those two characters,like, wouldn't let me enter.- [Dreamer 12] And youdon't see their faces.And to me, that's alwaysbeen kind of scary.- [Dreamer 14] I was on thebeach and I was contemplatingon whether I should getinto the water and whatnot.But the water, it looked dirtyand there was oil floatingon the surface, but also Iwanted to be in the ocean.The texture was likeslimy and I started, like,kind of choking on the oil.It doesn't feel likehow water should at all.[water flowing][suspenseful music]- [Dreamer 15] So, this is aplace that I stumbled upon.You imagine your typical Asian market,but it's a combination of thewet market and a night market.Those are the best.And I just remember hovering over itand seeing that the wetmarket is also a stagewhere people aredemonstrating BDSM techniques.And everything feels so normal.- [Dreamer 16] I was opening doorsand eventually found myway out of the building.In the car was one of my childhoodbest friend's grandmotherwho actually passedaway several years ago.- [Dreamer 17] She leanedover and took my hand,and she looked at me with thesebeautiful, big, blue eyes.And she just said, "Honey, don't worry."- [Dreamer 16] And she drove us home.Oh first, she stopped at Dunkin Donutsand then she drove us home.- [Dreamer 18] I can't rememberhaving a specific gender,just sort of being a figurethat I'm attached to.- [Dreamer 19] I just remember,like, how it felt so vividto be touched by him.It was like fire on my skin.- [Dreamer 20] And I see them goand they open up the fridge,and they open up a drawer,and they pull out three cansof Campbell's Tomato Soup,and they put them in my arms.And then, I wake up.[enchanting music]- [Dreamer 14] I feel likeour dreams are really activebecause our lives are so still.- [Dreamer 17] I think thedream came from a deeper placewhere I was really lookingfor some kind of reassurancebecause I didn't havea lot of family closeto me at the moment.- [Dreamer 20] I guessthat was my brain's wayof kind of attemptingto provide a comfort,even if it comes in confusingand sometimes anxious ways.- [Dreamer 14] I've also reallyloved sleeping, recently.Like, it's like somethingI look forward toat the end of the day now.Because I guess there's nothingelse to look forward to.But I'm like wow, I can'twait to, like, go to bed.