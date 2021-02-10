Maori leader ejected from New Zealand's parliament for not wearing a tie | Oneindia News

The Māori Party co-leader has been kicked-out of New Zealand's parliament after refusing to wear a necktie which he says is a 'colonial noose' that suppresses Indigenous culture.

Rawiri Waititi was ordered to leave the debating chamber on Tuesday by Speaker Trevor Mallard after instead wearing a taonga, a Maori greenstone pendant.

Mallard had twice prevented Waititi from asking questions on the floor of parliament, insisting that male MPs could only do so if they were wearing a necktie.

