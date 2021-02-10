Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Duration: 03:22s
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Looks to impact areas North ofI-40 Wednesday and Thursday.The heaviest icing threat willbe late Wednesday through thehours of Warning is inKentucky through late StormWatch our Northwest Wednesdaymidday expecting snow withthis system.

It Freezing rainfreezes on making a Areas incould see as 1/2" of ice.Northwest middle TN will 1/10"- 1/4" of .

Elevated icefirst.

Also possible Kentuckytight to our chance forweekend.The Preds ar

