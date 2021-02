England and Wales deal with flooding after impact of Storm Christoph

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in north-west England because of flooding.

Care home residents were among those evacuated after floods in several areas across the north-west of England and Wales after days of heavy rain.

In England, Cheshire bore the brunt of Storm Christoph and a severe flood warning, signalling danger to life, came into effect.

A Met Office forecaster said it would become more wintry as the storm moved to the east