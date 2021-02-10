Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 8, 2021

Top 10 Funniest MADtv Sketches Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:32s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Funniest MADtv Sketches Ever
Top 10 Funniest MADtv Sketches Ever

Get ready to laugh!

For this list, we’ll be focusing on the funniest one time sketches as well as the best recurring characters from the sketch comedy TV show.

Get ready to laugh!

For this list, we’ll be focusing on the funniest one time sketches as well as the best recurring characters from the sketch comedy TV show.

Our countdown includes "The Greatest Action Story Ever Told”, “Ms. Swan”, “Stuart Larkin”, and more!

You might like